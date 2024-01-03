In a rare display of compassion, dynamic and philanthropic Ugandan artiste Rickman Manrick capped off the year 2023 and entered the new one with a heartwarming luncheon and community welfare giveaway for the Bakuli ghettos in Kampala, a place he once called home.

Bryan Morel Publications, representing Rickman, announced a groundbreaking collaboration with leading poultry supplier Yo Kuku! confirming that the initiative saw over 300 kilograms of premium chicken actualized and donated during this benevolent festive luncheon for the Bakuli community.

Commencing with a hamper distribution that included soap, sanitary material, sugar, cooking oil, bread, posho, rice, clothes, beddings, and many other household needs to over 50 families, Rickman and his fandom team then treated more than 300 individuals to a hearty meal.

The event’s significance was amplified by Rickman’s choice of Bakuli, the locale of his inaugural hit, Bango, establishing a poignant link with the Mengo community.

A pre-event tease at Yokuku offices heightened anticipation, with Rickman sharing glimpses of something brewing between him and the brand’s corporate social responsibility.

The team traversed ghettos, distributing Yokuku-branded luncheon and hamper chicken packages to families, highlighting social impact to the press, friends, and mainstream media.

Culminating in an album listening party, featuring Bexxx A DJ, and an open mic with local artists headed by Scorpion Shabba, the event provided an intimate connection between Rickman’s music and the community.

‘Ndi Muto’ Album Track-list and Featured Artistes:

1. Born Champion – ft Joshua Baraka

2. Abantu

3. Ghetto Made – ft Soundlykbb, King Hanny, Ruyonga, Mark Da Urban & Bad Sparksy

4. Find Your Way – ft Joshua Baraka

5. Lugaba – ft Likkle Bangi

6. Topowa

7. Oh Uganda – ft Pasha Amaro

8. Ndi Muto

9. Luga Pandemic

10. Big deal – ft Dougg Poundz

11. Mba Ndigida

12. No Time – ft Rulz

13. Where Are You – ft Zavy Keiza

14. Naughty Party – ft Dolv Gvng

15. Party Night – ft Likkle Bangi & Maniac Mayne

16. Duka – ft Double S

17. Tolumba America

18. Ekibe (remix) – ft Courtesy Davinci, Wizzard OG & Kapeke, Navio & The Mith

Among the record producers on this album are B.I.T. (Best In Town), Artin Pro, Raka (Joshua Baraka), Vad Beats, and Mio Made while Mixing and Mastering credits go to; Isaac Kalema, Herbertskillz, and Vad Beats.

About Rickman Manrick

Rickman Manrick is not just a rapper and storyteller through music; he is a force of positive change, embodying the spirit of giving and artistic expression. From the gritty streets of Bakuli to the global stage, Rickman’s journey is a testament to the transformative power of music and philanthropy.