Three Ugandan artists, Azawi, Eddy Kenzo, Mauimoon, and Joshua Baraka, are celebrating their inclusion in Audiomack’s prestigious list of the 100 Best African Albums of 2023.

1. Sankofa – Azawi

Azawi, known as Priscilla Zawedde, achieved a remarkable feat with her Sankofa Album. Released on October 9th, 2023, this 16-track masterpiece garnered widespread acclaim and numerous views on various streaming platforms. In a year filled with musical highlights, Azawi’s Sankofa album stood out as one that captivated Audiomack users.

2. Blessings – Eddy Kenzo

Eddy Kenzo’s “Blessings” album, featuring only three local artists, made waves with its 19 tracks and a release date in August 2023. Considered for the Best Global Music Album category at the Grammys, Eddy Kenzo’s international appeal naturally secured his place among Audiomack’s top 100 best albums.

3. Growing Pains – Joshua Baraka

Joshua Baraka, the breakout sensation from Nana, reached a milestone with his third EP, “Growing Pains.” Produced by Axon, this EP showcased a fusion of dancehall and R&B, featuring collaborations with international artists Yaw Tog and Magixx.

With its impeccable production and boundary-crossing musical collaborations, it’s no surprise Audiomack recognized “Growing Pains” as one of the best albums of 2023.

4. From Uganda With Love – Mauimoon

Donald Otim a.k.a Mauimoon’s album “From Uganda With Love” blends traditional Ugandan melodies with modern beats and soulful lyrics, offering a unique and diverse listening experience. Showcasing Mauimoon’s versatility as an artist, the album features a range of tracks traversing various musical genres, inviting audiences to connect on a profound level through the universal language of music.

What’s Audiomack?

Audiomack, the platform behind this prestigious list, is an on-demand music streaming and audio discovery platform. It empowers artists like Azawi, Eddy Kenzo, and Joshua Baraka to share their limitless music and podcasts with fans worldwide, making it a go-to destination for music enthusiasts seeking new and diverse sounds.