When the news spread that artists were bound to receive Shs13 billion from the government to be injected into their Sacco, it came with a buzz.

Entertainment critics rationally hopped onto the topic and immediately started bashing Eddy Kenzo and his fellow leaders at the UNMF.

When Bobi Wine criticized the move that the government had taken to inject money into the artist Sacco labeling artists as beggars, Eddy Kenzo fired back at him saying Bobi Wine needs to get advisers to highlight him on certain issues before he comments about them.

NUP’s arts Shadow Minister and Mawokota MP, Hon. Hilary Kiyaga a.k.a Dr. Hilderman has come out to claim the blame noting that it was his fault not to brief his party president about the money before he could make comments about the situation.

I won’t put the fault or blame on my president Bobi Wine for the statements he made about the Shs13 billion set for the arts industry because I did not brief him about the money since I was outside of the nation. Dr. Hilderman

He explained that in their pursuit of the copyright law bill amendment, he pushed for the government to fund the arts industry which the government accepted to do and thus was included in the supplementary budget.

Hilderman stressed that he would look like a total hypocrite to criticize the government for investing in the arts industry and later bash it for something he had taken time pushing.

He thus concluded by taking the blame and noted that he couldn’t discourage the government from investing in the arts industry.