Blessings in disguise are non fictional, and a case in point is Alien Skin real name Patrick Mulwana.

The just concluded year was a breakthrough for the ‘Sitya Danger’ artiste, and it all erupted from the slap he received from Pallaso during a scuffle.

As we wrapped up the year, Alien Skin closed it off with the Nkwacho Festival that was held at Wankulukuku Stadium on the 31st of December.

Numerous revelers showed up to end the year in style as they enjoyed ‘Party’ and everything to drink in support of their number one artiste.

It is from the same event where the fast rising star announced that he will be doing two more shows this year.

The first show he revealed that it’ll be to celebrate his first year on the Ugandan music scene some time this year.

He additionally stressed that Nkwacho Festival would happen for the second time, and this time, it would be bigger and better.

I won’t wait for 10 years to celebrate a moment I have ruled the Ugandan Musical Scene for a full year, this year, my fans and I shall celebrate one year of Alien Skin. Alien Skin