On Monday, Hon. Zaake Francis Butebi and his wife, Bridget Namirembe Zaake, welcome a bouncing baby girl to their young and beautiful growing family.

The Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament received a lot of love as his inbox, and social media accounts were painted with congratulatory messages congratulating him for having expanded his family.

Little did the nation know that his wife had given birth prematurely. He has today shared a touching story about how his seven-month pregnant wife had a big fall.

The fall saw Bridget Zaake’s placenta burst, leading to a dangerous mixture of her blood with the baby’s. They were advised to rush to the hospital for an emergency C-section to save the lives of both the mother and baby which was performed successfully.

The baby is now in the incubator and improving. The mother is also in a stable condition and getting better.

MP Zaake Francis Butebi further explains that he is grateful for the love people have shown to his family through this period.

On 1st January 2024 started with a rollercoaster of emotions for us. During our holiday health vacation, my wife, who was 7 months pregnant, had a terrifying fall down 15 stairs. The impact caused her placenta to burst, leading to a dangerous mixture of her blood with the baby’s. To save both their lives, an emergency c-section was performed, and our beautiful baby girl was brought into the world. She’s now in the incubator, fighting and growing stronger every day. I named her ‘Muzoganyi Zaake’, the mother named her ‘Elsie’ which means oath of God and the grandfather named her ‘Nakiwu’ a Nyonyi nyange clan name, now she’s called by “Nakiwu Elsie Muzoganyi Zaake”. Meanwhile, my wife is steadily recovering, showing incredible strength. We’re grateful for the prayers and support we’ve received. Let’s keep spreading hope and love, not just for our little family, but for all Ugandans facing hardships”. Francis Zaake

