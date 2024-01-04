MC Casmir, real name Casmir Mukisa Kimenyi is not having a good start to 2024 after the sudden passing of Evelyn Happy Nshemereirwe mother of his son.

The NBS TV presenter and events emcee announced the sad news on Thursday morning. The couple shared a one-year-old baby boy named Ariyel Casmir Jr, born in June 2022.

MC Casmir took to his social media accounts to break the devastating news, which quickly reverberated across various online platforms.

“Sad News: Death has robbed us of the mother of My 1-year-old Old Son (Evelyn Nshemerirwe Happy) today morning. May her Soul Rest In Paradise,” Casmir wrote on X.

The cause of Evelyn’s passing remains a mystery, deepening the sense of shock and sadness surrounding her sudden demise.

This heartbreaking news has deeply affected many, and our thoughts are with MC Casmir, their baby boy, and all those grieving the loss of Evelyn Nshemerirwe Happy.

Casmir’s fans and followers have flooded him with condolences and messages. May her soul rest in peace.

