After the stage clash that happened between Ray G and Azawi while at Comedy Store in Mbarara last week, there was a serious split between fans who even went as far as using tribal sentiments.

At the just concluded Enkuuka, an event organized by the Buganda Kingdom in the Lubiri (Kabaka’s Palace), Ray G was pelted with empty bottles, while Azawi was warned not to set foot in Western Uganda again.

Edirisah Musuuza, alias Eddy Kenzo, the Uganda National Musicians Federation president, came in to intervene and condemn violence and tribalism.

A few days after the saga, a picture has been circulating all over all social media platforms of both Ray G and Azawi seated together, seemingly showing that they’ve buried the hatchet.

While appearing on Sanyuka TV, the “Omusheshe” singer reveals that it was all Eddy Kenzo’s efforts for the reconciliation with Azawi.

Eddy Kenzo reached out to both of us until we both reached to a still agreement and understanding. All is cool now. Ray G