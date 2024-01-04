Following the intense stage standoff at Comedy Store UG’s event at University Inn, Mbarara that ignited a storm of online criticism, both Ray G and Azawi found themselves at the center of a heated controversy.

Accusations were hurled in both directions, with online citizens expressing disdain for Ray G’s perceived disrespect and, simultaneously, others faulting Azawi for not adhering to the event schedule.

As the situation escalated, Ray G faced an unfortunate experience at Enkuuka Tobongoota on the 31st December at Lubiri, Mengo when he was pelted with bottles while on stage.

The incident further caused division among the fans from Kampala and the supporters of Ray G from Western Uganda.

However, a surprising twist in the narrative emerged when a photo featuring Azawi and Ray G together was shared on their respective social media profiles.

This visual representation served as a symbolic declaration that peace had been achieved and harmony restored between the two talented musicians.

Fans, who were previously divided, welcomed this unexpected gesture of reconciliation with a sense of relief.