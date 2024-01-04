Rickman Manrick, real name Derrick Ddungu, and Ugandan media personality and socialite Sheilah Gashumba have been an item since 2021.

This relationship came to life after she parted ways with her then-boyfriend – God’s Plan.

Celebrity couples attract immense pressure from fans and the showbiz world, but for the past 3 years, the two love birds have resisted the urge to fall for the “When are you getting married? When are you having kids?” questions from both their fans and media platforms.

During an intuitive interview with Rickman on Sanyuka TV, he further acknowledged the fact that having a family is a dream they both look up to and would initiate plans when they’re both ready.

Sheilah is a very hard-working woman who loves what she does and with great impressive ambitions. I do, too. The process of having a traditional and matrimonial approach to marriage is a huge step. I would love to stress that it’s in the pipeline and we are working on it. Rickman

Despite the pressures, they have chosen to navigate the intricate path of love at their own pace.