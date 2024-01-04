Renowned Ugandan Content Creator Rita Ashemeza and her American lover Evan Dingle tied the knot on Sunday 31st December to become husband and wife as the curtains drew on 2023.

The Love Story

Rita Ashemeza, a former journalist at Galaxy FM, says that their love story began in 2020 when they connected on social media, with Rita coming across Evan’s TikTok video, ultimately leading her to his Instagram profile.

It was there that their journey started, with Evan initiating their conversations by reaching out to Rita and sparking their mutual interest.

“We met through social media. I saw a funny TikTok video of him eating kikomando and checked his profile, which led me to Instagram. I followed him, and then he texted me, asking if we had met before. That’s how our conversations began,” Ashemeza (Ash) remembers.

After weeks of flowing conversations, Ash and Evan met at a picnic on Bugembe Hill in Jinja and their friendship kicked off. They later decided to graduate their friendship into a relationship when Ash visited the hospitalized Evan in September that same year.

He’s selfless and includes me in everything he does. He loves God, and he’s the kindest human I have ever met. Rita Ash on what she likes the most about Evan Dingle

The Rukungiri-born content creator has since moved to Switzerland where she has been pursuing a Masters Degree in Media Management – a decision they both reached to elevate their futures together.

Ash and Evan have traveled the world together a built a following on TikTok and YouTube where they share videos about their lifestyle and experiences as a couple.

The Wedding

On 31st December 2023, Ash and Evan were officially wedded as husband and wife at a glamorous ceremony held on the shores of Lake Victoria at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

Notably, the wedding attire for the couple bore the distinct touch of talented designers. Fatuma Asha crafted both of Ash’s dresses, while Oscar Kampala designed Evan’s suit, adding a touch of elegance and originality to their special day.

The glamorous wedding saw the attendance of some of the elite figures in the local entertainment industry in the country including Prim Asiimwe, Mr. Henrie, and Artin Pro among others.

Reflecting on her surreal joy, Rita Ash expressed profound gratitude for reaching the milestone of marrying a remarkable man.

“I still can’t believe it! I never imagined I could reach this day. Seeing myself married to an amazing man is truly incredible, and I can’t thank God enough for that,” Ash told Mbu.

With faith at the core of their relationship, Rita and Evan plan to embrace the future with patience and reliance on divine guidance, taking deliberate steps as they enter this new chapter, including the decision to move in together.

“As for the future, we’ll take it slow, as we’ve always done, and let God lead our journey. The first step for now will be moving in together,” she adds.

Congratulations to the couple!