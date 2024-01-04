Political analyst Joseph Tamale Mirundi has opened up about how he was poisoned five times while revealing that doctors had predicted he would die in three years.

Fortunately, he sought healthcare from Nairobi, Kenya and embarked on treatment early enough to combat the poison in his body.

Tamale Mirundi revealed that his medication has been facilitated by Pastor Aloysius Bugingo and the gunfire attack that was launched against him on Tuesday night left Mirundi furious.

The former Presidential Press Spokesperson claims that what has helped him survive for this long is using tobacco and charcoal to help neutralize poison.

He is glad that his recent check-up confirmed that he is fine and all his body organs are in good condition although he is going to keep up with medication.

Pastor Bugingo is one of the people who understood what good I did for them and he has never abandoned me. He buys me medicine. Doctors had predicted that I would die in three years but because of treatment and my cultural ancestors, recently I got checked by medical personnel from America and I was told that my organs are intact and very okay. They also promised to send me medicine that I’ve been buying from Nairobi, Kenya straight from America. My internal organs were damaged because I was poisoned five times and I survived because I take hot drinks every day. Smoking tobacco and charcoal helps neutralize poison. Tamale Mirundi