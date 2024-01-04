The Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF), an umbrella organisation that represents the interests of musicians in Uganda was created last year and has since been working towards the promotion, protection, and development of the music industry in the country.

The Eddy Kenzo-led Federation has received many blows and underscores from several other creatives including media personalities who feel it doesn’t align with its initial purpose.

Many went on to claim it was founded for personal gains and is being funded by the government to fight opposition led by Bobi Wine.

Speaking to Galaxy TV, Vyroota, a fast-rising music artist, appreciated the birth of such an entity. He is hopeful that it will yield positive results in the growth of the Ugandan Music Industry and fight for the Copyright law amendment.

He, however, advises Eddy Kenzo to acknowledge and cater to the young and flourishing upcoming musicians to ensure they can be mentored, amplified, and represented.

The “Risk” hit singer also dropped a word for fellow artists hoping to see the light at the end of the tunnel from TikTok to ensure that they take a step ahead and make an appearance on the mainstream platform.

Vyroota claimed that breaking away from “internet music” into the mainstream makes you independent and an established artist which is good for business.