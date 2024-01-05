Anita Fabiola shared videos of the beautiful memories of herself getting glammed up on her wedding day via her Instagram stories on Friday.

The day marked exactly one year since she walked down the aisle with her better half Mark Ronald Mubiru in a glamorous wedding that was attended by elite socialites, celebrities, and media personalities.

Artists including Eddy Kenzo, Spice Diana, and Winnie Nwagi, among others, attended the traditional wedding that took place in Lweza, Entebbe.

“It’s exactly one year since I got married to the best man in the world,” the former NTV presenter wrote to mark the anniversary.

She also shared details of how her friends and service providers made her wedding day one to remember and applauded them for a job well done.

The celebrated former beauty queen also thanked her husband for being good to her and making marriage worth it.

Congratulations to the couple!