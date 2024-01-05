Ava Peace, real name Peace Namugonza, is a female Ugandan music artist who majors in afro-beats, RnB, Dancehall, and a little bit of soul music.

She has introduced herself to the Ugandan musical scene with songs like Dada, Stamina, Kibooko, Let it rain, Shabada, Ompunziza, Kwata Wano, Nsitula among others.

At an insightful interview on Galaxy TV with Mr. Henrie, Ava Peace revealed that she has had a very depressing experience before where she underwent all sorts of domestic violence.

It was after a long talk with my parents, siblings, and best friend that I decided to say enough is enough and part ways with him. Ava Peace

In tears, she confirmed how she was too blinded by love to notice that she was being eaten up by love.

Additionally, she reveals that she was optimistic about change from her then boyfriend and kept on giving the predator as many chances as life could give but he didn’t change.