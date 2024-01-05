Ugandan actress Cleopatra Koheirwe has opened up about her dislike toward aspiring actors and actresses who turn up for movie shootings and sulk on set.

The mother of one says whenever she finds such a character in an individual, she brings out her true colors as she feels hurt when seeing an actor or actress not showing zeal in her work field.

She notes that she gets upset and feels drained by such individuals and does not want to see people not showing zeal in her space of professionalism that she has practiced for several years.

Cleopatra adds that such people get on her nerves easily.

I know when you say it is draining because sometimes some come thinking it is to pass the time. Do not come into my space of professionalism and take it as a joke. People who don’t show zeal while we are at work get on my nerves. Cleopatra Koheirwe

She, however, cautioned rising actors and actresses to always stay humble even when they have won some accolades and not to grow wings.

Cleopatra also hinted that she started her acting career at a very early stage something that has gained her fame among movie lovers.

She has so far featured in several top movies including “Prestige”, “Sanyu”, “Damalie”, “Beloved”, and “The Last King of Scotland” among others.