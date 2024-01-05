Ugandan music sensation Juliana Kanyomozi has delighted her fans with the announcement of her first project in 2024.

Scheduled for release on January 12th, the much-anticipated track titled “Oli Wa Maanyi” has stirred anticipation among her loyal followers.

The song was crafted under the skillful production of Nessim Pan, adding an extra layer of excitement to what promises to be a memorable musical journey.

Following a brief hiatus, Juliana made a powerful comeback with her last official release, “Omwana,” a track that captivated audiences and garnered widespread acclaim. Released 10 months ago, “Omwana” quickly became a favorite, amassing 1.5 million views on YouTube.

Now, as she gears up for the unveiling of “Oli Wa Maanyi,” the artist’s dedicated fanbase, along with music enthusiasts, eagerly await the return of Juliana’s melodic and distinctive voice, ready to embrace the new sonic experience she is poised to deliver.

With the musical prowess of Nessim Pan behind the scenes and Juliana’s track record of producing hits, “Oli Wa Maanyi” is primed to make waves and further solidify her position as a prominent figure in the Ugandan music scene.