Renowned Ugandan singer Maurice Kirya recently unveiled an innovative initiative – an exclusive fans club. To become a member, fans are required to pay an annual subscription fee of Ugx 250,000.

Kirya, known for his soulful music, expressed his enthusiasm for this project, emphasizing his deep appreciation for his dedicated fanbase.

The motivation behind this move stems from Kirya’s acknowledgment of the financial challenges associated with organizing high-quality shows.

In an effort to make his performances more accessible and enjoyable for his loyal supporters, he decided to create a unique annual loyalty program.

Kirya anticipates that this concept may inspire other Ugandan artists to explore similar avenues, fostering a closer connection with their fan communities.

The fans club offers a range of exclusive benefits to its members, including VIP treatment at all Maurice Kirya concerts.

This encompasses front-row seats and priority access, enhancing the concert experience for those who choose to invest in the annual subscription.

Moreover, members will receive privileged updates and complimentary entry to select public events organized in collaboration with Maurice Kirya or affiliated partners like Piz & Pots.

Notably, a portion of the subscription proceeds will be directed towards charitable organizations that Kirya has actively supported over the years.

As Maurice Kirya opens up this exclusive club, limiting the number of members to maintain its exclusivity, it marks the beginning of an exciting year for the singer.