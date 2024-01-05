Former Obsessions singer-turned-actress Cleopatra Koheirwe opened up about her early life and growing up with a burning desire to contribute positively to the artist’s industry.

In a candid interview with this website, Cleopatra narrated how since childhood she had a dream to be a musician following her good background of singing in her primary and secondary school choirs.

As she figured out life, she joined the Obsessions where she actively practiced her singing career before she called it quits.

She explains ditching singing because she is a perfectionist who always felt that their songs lacked something even though they always turned out to be hit songs. Some of her singing members in the Obsessions would laugh at her, she adds.

For that matter, she decided to stop doing music and chose to just admire the likes of Maurice Kirya, Lillian Mbabazi, and Juliana Kanyomozi reasoning that whenever she listens to their music, it gives her shivers.

I used to sing in the choir from primary to high school. In high school, we had a choir and the best choirs and I was in the best choir. I love music but it is one avenue that used to make me feel so nervous. Because I am a perfectionist, If I sing and hear like something is missing, I don’t feel the vibe. When I was still in the Obsessions and when we could sing, I would tell my group members that we sounded ridiculous and they would laugh at me. Though the songs would hit, I always had an issue like the pitch would high or something. So I decided to just admire the artists who are so good like Maurice Kirya, Juliana Kanyomozi, and Lillian Mbabazi because they give me shivers whenever I listen to their songs. Cleoptra Koheirwe

When she ditched music, she decided to join the movie industry, a decision she is very proud of because it has impacted a lot on her life.