Following an assassination attempt on House of Prayer pastor Aloysius Bugingo in which his SFC driver and bodyguard Richard Muhumuza lost his life on Tuesday night, Pastor Martin Ssempa has requested the President to accord him a security convoy to guard and protect him.

Pastor Ssempa claims when he heard about Pastor Bugingo’s shooting, he feared for his life and canceled a trip he was on back to his home and opted to sleep in a hotel instead.

He explains that even though he does not agree with Bugingo on the issue of dumping his first wife, Teddy Bugingo Naluswa, he is going to spare some time and pay him a visit at his home to counsel him about surviving an attempted assassination.

Pastor Martin Ssempa is quoted claiming that he is also being threatened due to his preaching against homosexuality.

Pastor Aloysius Bugingo’s shooting has raised dust among the public and fellow pastors where Pastor Solomon Male questioned why a man of God has security personnel yet claims to serve and trust in God.

Some members of the public have mocked him whereas others have sympathized with him after surviving the scary shooting incident.