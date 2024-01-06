Renowned media personality Annatalia Oze, who is now officially Mrs. Kafumbe, after tying the knot with her longtime lover and father of her children Wallace Kafumbe a week ago, explains how vital trust and shared responsibility are in a successful marriage.

Having a conversation in one of the women’s talk shows hosted on TV, Annatalia revealed that she has been with her husband for over a decade through which she has since had access to all her husband’s passwords and property.

If it is something about trust, I don’t have any reasons as to why I personally wouldn’t trust my husband after giving me access to all his phones, computers, and gadgets for all times we’ve been together. Annatalia Oze

Annatalia insists that she won a golden ticket with her significant other as he took over physical half-time parenthood of their last-born daughter for 3 years while she handled other work errands especially the TV job that takes most of her time.

She added that her husband was known in all Kampala supermarkets and shops as the man who always moved with a “handbag” — their daughter – because he would take the baby girl along with him everywhere he went as Annatalia focused on her work.

Anna emphasized that if a man loves you and is loyal, he does things willingly and takes care of the children without fear or shame.