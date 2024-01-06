Evelyn Mic, real name Evelyn Masika, the esteemed presenter gracing the airwaves of both Galaxy FM and Spark TV, ignited a fierce debate with her assertion that presenting women with Ugx 50,000 after a date is woefully inadequate, urging men to elevate their financial gestures.

Evelyn noted the considerable investments women make in their own presentation for a date, contending that receiving a sum that barely covers half of their expenditures is demoralising.

She went on and itemised the costs involved, noting that an outfit alone could command a hefty 200,000 Ugandan Shillings, complemented by a makeup budget of 70,000 Shillings, a 30,000-Shilling Uber ride, and the invaluable investment of their time.

This audacious standpoint from Evelyn Mic triggered a reactions from the online community, with some quick to brand her as materialistic and fishing for attention.

Critics advised her to better name her price than wasting time going on dates with her expensive taste.

Former AIGP, Asan Kasingye replied her post and tasked her — if she can afford all that (her input to show up for the date), then why not pay the man instead.

The responses kept flowing with many highlighting that a date is purposely for knowing each other and not a business transaction.