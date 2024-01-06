

Late last night, the joy of a new year was abruptly stolen from Kasuku, a prominent media figure when thieves targeted his car’s side mirrors.

In a disheartening video posted on his social media platforms, Kasuku real name Isaac Katende revealed the aftermath of the incident.

His voice, filled with disappointment and brokenness, accompanied the camera footage as it moved across both sides of the car, highlighting the visible damage.

This unfortunate event comes as a double blow for Kasuku, who recently faced the devastating loss of his job at Dembe FM.

Known for his engaging presence on the morning TV show and the lively Talk and Talk program alongside Jenkins Mukasa and Eddie Ssendi at Dembe FM, Kasuku has found himself grappling with unexpected challenges.

The stolen side mirrors, a seemingly random act of vandalism on the rise in Kampala, left Kasuku questioning why thieves chose to target him in such a manner.

Collins Emeka a.k.a The Romatic Mukiga, Lynda Ddane, Anita Fabiola, and XFM’s Denzel Mwiyeretsi, among others, suffered from similar theft last year.

The emotional tone in Kasuku’s voice reflected disbelief as he pondered the motives behind the heartless act.

As Kasuku navigates these challenging times, his followers and well-wishers have felt for him, offering words of support and encouragement.