In the remix of her song titled ‘Enafuya’, Swangz Avenue singer Josephine Nakyoonyi a.k.a Zafaran features T. Paul who is considered Mbarara’s finest artist.

Enafuya is an RnB song. It is a soul-stirring masterpiece that captures the essence of enduring love and Zafaran showcases her sensational vocals.

Opening the song, Zafaran’s smooth, melodic flow, immediately sets the mood for a romantic journey. Her emotive delivery brings the lyrics to life, creating an intimate connection with the listener.

The heartfelt verses, enriched with poetic lines showcase the depth and sincerity of the emotions embedded in the song.

T. Paul’s verse seamlessly integrates with Avion King’s composition, contributing an additional layer of richness to the track lyrically. The chemistry between the two artists enhances the overall listening experience, making “Enafuya Remix” a collaborative triumph.

Produced by Artin Pro, each note and beat is perfectly balanced. The instrumentation complements the emotional intensity of the lyrics, creating a symphony that resonates with the theme of everlasting love.

The visuals were directed by Aaronaire whose direction in the music video is nothing short of cinematic brilliance.

They complement the song’s narrative, capturing the essence of the lyrics with captivating scenes and aesthetics. The video adds an extra layer of storytelling, enhancing the audience’s connection to the narrative of enduring love.

Take a gaze: