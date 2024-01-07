Do you recall when rising singer and songwriter Fixon Magna accused Fik Fameica of not giving him credit for penning him the “Bwe Paba” hit song?

Fixon Magna went ahead to explain how he was not pleased with the Fresh Gang Entertainment boss’ act noting that he would have at least given him a mention in the song.

During that time, Fik Fameica let Fixon Magna enjoy his fame and publicity and remained tight-lipped as the latter gave his side of the story.

With Fik Fameica’s “King Kong Live” concert slated to take place this month on the 26th at Lugogo Cricket Oval, he has finally had a say in the saga.

In an interview on Galaxy FM, Fameica expressed how he doesn’t need any songwriters in his life.

Politely, he went ahead to note that ever since he started and flourished in his music career, he has barely relied on songwriters.

He said that he has only sung three songs that have been written by other people in his entire career.

To all the song writers out there, I don’t need you, and I’m not saying it in bad faith. Ever since I started doing music, I only have 3 songs that have been written by other people. Fik Fameica

This implies that the fame he is enjoying is attributed to his creativity and hard work which he invests in his content and craft.