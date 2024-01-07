The past weekend saw singer Alfa Ssebunya a.k.a Mudra calling out the Bizonto comedy group outfit against making jokes about the Islamic faith at a certain event.

He paused his set on the stage and rallied fans to never allow anyone, not even comedians to ever make jokes about anyone’s faith.

Following Mudra’s act, entertainment critic Jenkins Mukasa recounted how comedian Dolibondo Babangida one time survived being lynched by Somalis for making fun of their religion.

Jenkins Mukasa explained that during a certain show, Dolibondo was hired to crack jokes. He, however, went the extra mile of making jokes about the Islamic faith forgetting that the audience was majorly dominated by Somalis.

Before Dolibondo concluded his set, about five Somalis approached Jenkins requesting him to avail them of the comedian.

When he saw the number of Somalis growing to about 10, he tipped Dolinbondo about what was going on and Dolibondo had to jump over the fence as he ran to save his dear life.

Jenkins Mukasa further narrated that the punishment of what Dolibondo had done in Islam was to chop off his hand and that is what the Somalis whispered in his ears and from their facial expressions, they looked serious and eager to carry it on.