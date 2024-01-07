The late Kato Lubwama’s son, Conrad Lubwama, has vowed to wage war on DJ Erycom and other artists over copyright claims on his dad’s artistic composition.

Conrad Lubwama states that he is going to go hard on DJ Erycom because he used to make his dad break down whenever he listened to his songs bearing the DJ Erycom brand.

He noted that not only did that hurt him but copyrighting content that did not belong to him also used to baffle him something that he has vowed to end.

Conrad Lubwama adds that the process is going to be taken legally.

He also warned all the artists who used Kato Lubwama’s songs including the late Martin Angume, Rebecca Jingo, Angella Kalule, and Nabiryo that they are going to sit down and scrutinize the process.

We looking forward to formulating a tribute album celebrating the late Kato Lubwama’s legacy since it is almost a year since he passed on. We are going to scrutinize most of the artists that Kato Lubwama wrote songs for. DJ Erycom we coming for you. You made my dad cry whenever he listened to his songs that you stole and copyrighted to own them. Conrad Lubwama

Conrad Lubwama adds that he resurrected his dad’s Diamond’s Production band since they worked during the festive season.