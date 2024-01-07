Rising star Vyroota has had a quick breakthrough into the mainstream industry since his introduction in 2020.

Vyroota, real name Abdul Aziz Musigazi, has had chart-topping hits in a short time and Ugandans have embraced his music for such a young artist.

Listening to his lyrics, vocal strength, unique approach, and style of music, one would find it unbelievable that all that talent and creativity is of a 19-year-old.

He asserts that he was born in May 2004 and raised from the slums of Kireka by a single mother.

Speaking to Kalela of Sanyuka TV on #SanyukaTunyuke show, Vyroota confirmed that he sat his Uganda Certificate Education (UCE) during the COVID-19 era, and that, that’s how his educational journey halted as he didn’t go back to complete the advanced level.

After the completion of his senior four, he started singing professionally and went on to make his breakthrough song titled Ammala which was produced by Aban Beats.

He has since then been moving steadily and is seemingly one of the best fast-rising stars we had in the just concluded year with the banger Risk and a massive collaboration Ex Twafuna with Ava Peace.

I am still young, it’s the things I do that confuse people because I do not act like my age. Vyroota