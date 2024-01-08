In a heartfelt interview, renowned singer Lilian Mbabazi shed light on her relationship with the late Mowzey Radio and the difficult decision they made to separate. Their priority? The well-being of their children.

Lilian Mbabazi reminisced about the beautiful moments she shared with Mowzey Radio, their musical collaborations, and the deep bond they formed over the years.

Despite their love, Lilian explained that they faced challenges in their relationship that ultimately led them to make the tough decision to separate.

They recognized that it was the best thing for their children’s happiness and stability.

I loved Mowzey with all my heart but there was a time we went through a rough patch. At the end of the day. I want our children to remember their dad in a different way, not what I saw. That’s why we separated. Lillian Mbabazi

Lilian emphasized the importance of maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship with Mowzey Radio, even after their separation. They both wanted to create a nurturing environment for their kids and ensure their well-being.

The decision to separate was not easy, but Lilian and Mowzey Radio knew that it was vital to prioritize their children’s needs.

They wanted to shield them from any negativity and provide a loving and supportive environment.