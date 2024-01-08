In 2022, Lynda Ddane paraded a brand new BMW car, surviving her boda boda hustles and she shared the good news with her ever-growing fan base.

Over the weekend, the NTV presenter yet again showed off another car, a Mercedes Benz S-Class whose price tag seems to have left opinions flying among netizens.

Lynda Ddane revealed that it is through her hard work that she has managed to achieve so much in her life during an interview she had with Kasuku.

She urged people to be intentional with whatever they are doing and to work smart.

Lynda Ddane, real name Linda Uwamahoro, has slowly built a brand for herself as a deejay, emcee, and media personality.

She has previously worked at different radio and TV stations including RadioCity, XFM, and NTV. During the nighttime, she juggles roles as a deejay and emcee at different events around the city.

The source of her wealth, however, was questioned a few years back when rumors about her constructing multimillion-dollar apartments made rounds on social media.

A new Benz has as well left people wondering if she has a sponsor beyond her hustles but she maintains that these are all fruits of her sweat.