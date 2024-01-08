Mama D, real name Dorcus Basheba Kirabo, the accomplished Ugandan chef, made headlines with her recent Guinness World Records attempt for the longest nonstop cooking hours, achieving an impressive 114 hours during the Cookathon.

However, a new contender has emerged in the form of Failatu Abdul-Razak, a Ghanaian chef, who has already surpassed Mama D’s record with an ambitious goal of 240 hours for the longest Cookathon.

Abdul-Razak’s determination has already propelled her beyond Mama D’s achievement, setting the stage for an exciting competition.

Undeterred by this new development, Mama D has taken to her social media platform on X, announcing her intention to pursue a different Guinness World Record that promises uniqueness.

Her followers are now eagerly awaiting details on this upcoming challenge, anticipating another extraordinary achievement from her.

In a call for support, Mama D has rallied her fans and the public to join her on this new journey. We wish her good luck.