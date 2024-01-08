Singer Rebecca Kwikiriza alias Chosen Becky is one lively and lighthearted female artist whom you will interact with and she leaves a smile on your face at any time of the day.

Her humor is unmatched unlike the rest of Ugandan female artists and those who have been quite very close to her can testify to it.

The “Bankunza” singer just cracked her followers’ ribs when disclosed that during her recent visit to the UK, she rubbed shoulders with Rihanna.

She explained that during their meeting, Rihanna congratulated her upon giving birth to her newborn baby boy whom she welcomed in September 2023.

She added that in their conversation, they talked about working together on a collaboration and she is very optimistic that the music project will be coming to life anytime from now.

Recently, when I was in the United Kingdom (UK) Rihanna congratulated me on giving birth to my new bundle of joy. I also congratulated her on her recent birth. In our chart, we discussed about working on a collaboration. She told me she is hoping to visit Uganda and that is where we shall start working on it. I am positive we are going to work on it any time. Chosen Becky