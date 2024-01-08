Zari Hassan, a prominent figure, recently shed light on the differences between her social media presence and her real life.

In the age of social media, it’s easy to get caught up in the illusion of perfection. We often see glamorous photos, exciting adventures, and seemingly flawless lives. But what happens when the curtain is pulled back?

Zari’s candid revelations will remind you that social media is a carefully curated space.

It’s a platform where individuals have control over what they share, and they often choose to showcase the highlights rather than the struggles. She clearly stated that what we see online is not always the full picture.

She gave a glimpse into the reality of her family and life behind the glamorous facade and that her life is not as picture-perfect as it may seem on social media. Like many of us, she faces challenges, setbacks, and moments of vulnerability.

Her story highlights the pressure to conform to societal expectations on social media. The desire for likes, followers, and validation can lead individuals to present an idealized version of themselves.

In the same interview, she revealed that people confuse social media with their real lives and want to create a fake imagination of what life has to be like even when they can’t sustain that kind of life.