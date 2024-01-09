Douglas Lwanga, a well-known media personality, found himself at a crossroads when he left his position at Record TV. It was during this challenging time that Bebe Cool, a prominent Ugandan musician stepped in to lend a helping hand.

Recognising Douglas’s talent and potential, Bebe Cool used his connections to facilitate his transition to NTV Uganda.

Bebe Cool asked to meet Douglas and discuss the reasons for his departure from Record TV — they then met at Panamera Bar in Naguru, where Bebe Cool, intrigued by the departure of Douglas from Record TV, inquired about the reasons behind the move.

Noticing the success of Douglas Lwanga’s music show, Katogo, Bebe Cool decided to leverage his connections to help his fellow entertainers.

Taking initiative, Bebe Cool reached out to NTV Uganda’s managing director at the time, Agnes Konde, to advocate for Douglas Lwanga. Using his influence, Bebe Cool highlighted Douglas’s potential and convinced Agnes to meet him.

The meeting proved fruitful, as Agnes recognized Douglas and agreed to give him an opportunity. This paved the way for Douglas to showcase his talents by preparing a presentation for his show, ultimately leading to the creation of NTV The Beat.

Douglas Lwanga mentioned that he remains indebted to Bebe Cool up to today for his generosity because things went upward from there for him as he’s not working at NBS TV.