A video has been making rounds displaying Da Hares Entertainment singer David Lutalo taking shots at Pastor Aloysius Bugingo following his recent shooting incident in which his bodyguard Mr. Richard Muhumuza passed on.

In the clip that has since gone viral, an artificial intelligence (AI) voice had been inserted into one of David Lutalo’s songs titled “Babongoote” which he sang recently at Pastor Bugingo’s overnight prayers.

David Lutalo has, however, cleared the air about the trending clip as he distanced himself from it noting that whoever created it may God reward the person and be able to reap the fruits that has sowed.

David Lutalo went ahead to request the public to resort to the old way of living saying when someone got a challenge or lost a loved one, they would always feel saddened together as a community rather than the new way how people start to jubilate over another person’s loss.

My fellow Ugandans I request we restore to our old days when we used to feel saddened with others in trying moments and also cheer on others in celebratory moods and functions. Even if I’m told that my worst enemy has fractured their limb, I can’t get excited or clap for it. even when I know that they don’t like me, I can’t jubilate about their sorrows. Whoever doctored that clip, may God reward you and be able to reap the fruits that you have sowed. David Lutalo

He distanced himself during the concert press conference that he held as he called out fans to show up in big numbers.