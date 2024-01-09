Speaking to Galaxy TV, Fik Fameica made his statement regarding Bebe Cool and his list — suggesting that he should either concentrate on doing music or making lists.

Fik Fameica, known for his unique style and catchy hits, expressed his thoughts on Bebe Cool’s career choices.

He believes that artists should focus on their craft and dedicate themselves to creating music rather than engaging in other activities.

On the other hand, Bebe Cool has been involved in various ventures beyond music, including philanthropy and political activism.

Supporters argue that his diverse interests allow him to make a broader impact and contribute to different aspects of society.

The discussion raises questions about the balance between artistic endeavors and other interests. Some argue that artists should be free to explore different avenues, as it can enhance their creativity and bring new perspectives to their music.

The Bebe Cool List is his opinion, I actually don’t care about it. But my advice is Bebe Cool should focus on doing music than wasting time in making lists. Fik Fameica

Fik concluded by saying that if Bebe Cool can’t fully commit to making music then he should announce his retirement and spend the rest of his time making lists.