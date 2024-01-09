In the vibrant world of media, media personalities often go through transformations to establish their unique identity. One such person who captivated her radio listeners with a catchy name change is Bina Babie, also known as Robinah Mbabazi Mulera.

While working on the then UTV with the late Bbaale Francis, where she later joined Dembe FM her decision to change her name was immensely driven by a desire to create a memorable persona that resonated with her radio listeners.

Recognizing the power of a catchy name, she embarked on a journey to redefine herself as a radio presenter and media personnel.

She drew Bina out of her real name Robinah and added Babie as it sounded catchy and would be more appealing to the music audience she intended to serve.

I was working on both UTV and Dembe FM so I was told by my superiors to change the name since I was working for different brands. I was presenting more seriously on UTV and I was cheeky, lively on radio so I chose Bina Babie purposely for radio entertainment but it stuck. Bina Babie

With a name that rolls off the tongue and sticks in the minds of her audience, she successfully carves out a unique space for herself in the media — her catchy name became synonymous with her vibrant personality and captivating music plays and voice while on the radio.