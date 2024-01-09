25th September 2020 saw media personality King of Radio Wesley Silver and his wife, Allyce Namutebi Barlow Wesley become officially a wedded couple in the holy matrimonial way.

The two lovers tied the knot in a scientific wedding ceremony that took place at Namirembe Cathedral Church during the COVID-19 pandemic that had struck the whole world.

The function was attended by a few of his close relatives, friends, and family members who enjoyed the moment blissfully.

While sharing about relationships and marriage in a recent interview, King of Radio Wesley was thankful for the lockdown noting that had it not happened, he would have not gotten married to date.

I got married during the lockdown. I believe the lockdown happened for me to be able to get married. If it weren’t for the lockdown, I wouldn’t have married. I know many people, and many people know about me, if had a big wedding I would have fed the whole world. King of Radio Wesley Silver

King of Radio Wesley and his wife lost their child Jedidiah Rhett Wesley who was born on 11th October 2021 and didn’t live to see her first birthday.

In the same interview, King Wesley noted that even the passing of his child remained okay saying all that happened due to God’s decision.

I was still okay even after I lost my child after birth. Yes, I loved my child, but I think God loved my baby more. King of Radio Wesley