Over the last decade, Friday Night Lights has positioned itself as Uganda’s premiere sports-meets-showbiz event, offering a unique blend of music and beverages with the basketball serving as a side dish of sorts.

The organizers of the event always encourage the players to employ an easygoing approach on the court; with participating teams expected to field a mix of league players, fans and celebrities in their lineups.

It is, therefore, fitting that it was a fan who scored at the buzzer as Team Iman beat Team Ekon,33-31, in the finals of Season 9 of the Friday Night Lights on January 5, 2024.

“It was an honour to be considered a Captain in FNL9. Winning it all left us super proud; especially seeing that the winning basket came from a fan,” said Ritah Imanishiwe, Team Iman captain.

Moses Muhangi and Jose Chameleone

The penultimate leg of the season had Crysto Panda and BigTril stealing the show on December 22 last year but this time around, it was arguably Uganda’s greatest of all time Jose Chameleone attracting the loudest cheers from the fans despite his reluctance to sweat it out on the court, preferring to remain seated in the VIP section alongside Uganda Boxing Federation president Moses Muhangi and Grace Namutebi, Brand Manager, Crown Beverages.

Mr Mosh and Team Confort Mr Mosh and Team Confort

It was left to Mr Mosh to roll back the years on the mic with a patois-infused dancehall freestyle and a sample of the classic “Digi” on which he collaborated with Ngoni nearly two decades ago as he led out Team Comfort onto the court.

Nutty Neithan, who suited up for Team Afande and Nina Roz, were the other notable entertainers in attendance.

Nina Roz Nutty Neithan Mr Mosh Nina Roz and Nutty Neithan

NRG Radio, the vibes partner, went all out as well with a number of its star presenters and DJs bringing the heat. The Trojans Dance Crew, DJ Beats and host Sheila Salta did their usual thing with Sean Preezy and DJ Vanss also coming through.

Qi Sports Management, the event production group, and its partners at ATS were at it again on the glamour front with top-notch mood lighting, grand audiovisual (AV) displays and pyrotechnics.

Several half-time challenges saw fans win lots of cool prizes from the sponsors including t-shirts, hats, cash and headphones.