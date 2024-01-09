Lilian Mbabazi has revealed why former Blu*3 member Mya Baganda has not been part of the group’s reunion and whether she will perform at their concert in March.

On 14th December 2023, the Blu*3 trio reunited for a mini-concert at the Protea Hotel Kampala Skyz in Naguru, Kampala.

While speaking in an interview, Lilian Mbabazi revealed that the reunion is not intended to bring back the group as a trio but to rather create a collaboration amongst the artists in the group.

The Blu*3 are also set to hold their reunion concert on 8th March 2024 which will also be International Women’s Day, at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Since the reunion, netizens have questioned why Mya Baganda who joined Blu*3 as Cindy’s replacement two years before the group finally disbanded, has not been featured anywhere.

Lilian Mbabazi revealed that she has been out of touch with the rest of the group for a while.

Mya has not been in contact with any of us for a minute and I feel that it would be nice for her to be a part of the concert and it’s coming very soon. Lilian Mbabazi