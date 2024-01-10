Eddy Kenzo and Diamond Platnumz will be joining several other African stars at the 3rd edition of the All Africa Festival (AAF) in Abu Dhabi, UAE in February.

The All Africa Festival (AAF) is UAE’s largest celebration of Africa’s rich and diverse cultures in all their vibrant expressions and representations

The 2024 edition is set to happen from 2nd to 4th February in the nation’s capital, Abu Dhabi, for the very first time since the inception of the fest.

A star-studded list of performers has been released and it features Ugandan superstar Eddy Kenzo.

The BET and Grammy-award nominated singer will be performing alongside the likes of Omah Lay, Diamond Platnumz, Tekno, Skales, Koffi Olomide, Nora Fatehi, and Yemi Alade, among others.

The 3-day long All Africa Festival will happen at the Atihad Park and will also feature celebrated deejays from across the continent.

The All Africa Festival seeks to therefore build on previous successes, attracting residents and tourists to what has become an annual event that celebrates not only the diversity of African culture but also the equally culturally diverse landscape for which the UAE is known.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring back the All Africa Festival, with Yas Island in Abu Dhabi providing the perfect backdrop to take this event to new heights in driving our mandate to showcase and celebrate Africa’s vibrant entertainment, food, and cultural experiences to residents and visitors to the UAE and the GCC region at large,” said Nina Olatoke, CEO and Co-Founder of the All Africa Festival.