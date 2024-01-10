Bobi Wine, also known as Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, and his wife, Barbie Kyagulanyi Itungo, recently made a glamorous appearance at the Governors Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, USA.

In a captivating video shared by Barbie on her Facebook page, the couple gracefully navigated the red carpet, with Bobi Wine attentively holding his wife close as they made their way to engage with journalists and fulfill various media duties.

The couple was present to connect with renowned figures in the film industry and probably showcase Bobi Wine’s documentary — “Bobi Wine: The People’s President.”

The Governors Awards is an annual event celebrating awards conferred by the Oscars Academy’s Board of Governors and recipients are announced each summer and honored at a dinner gala. Bobi Wine and Barbie were privileged to be part of this setting.

This awarding ceremony is a prelude to the Oscars ceremony itself which will happen in March of this year and Bobi Wine’s documentary is shortlisted.

Bobi Wine and Barbie Kyagulanyi Itungo’s red carpet appearance not only showcased their elegance but also hinted at the global recognition and appreciation garnered by Bobi Wine’s documentary and his role in politics.