Comedian Patrick Salvado recently shared valuable advice for women when it comes to dating.

In a post he made on X addressing the intricacies of dating dynamics, Salvado emphasized the importance of clear communication between individuals.

He urged women to be upfront about their financial situations when a man invites them on a date, encouraging transparency from the beginning.

Salvado’s advice revolves around the idea of respecting one another’s time and resources. He suggests that women should express if they are facing financial constraints and need support for the date, acknowledging that time is valuable.

This comes after a one Evelyn Mic, a media personality, made rounds on social media about giving women money after a date — she argued that they invest a lot to look good for such a date but part ways with very little money from men that’s not equivalent to their input.

Salvado goes on to say, women communicating openly about their financial state, can set expectations from the start, allowing both parties to make informed decisions about how to spend their time together.

The comedian specifically highlighted the significance of women expressing their needs, such as asking for financial assistance to look good for the date or covering transportation costs.

Salvado believes that being honest about financial constraints fosters a mutual understanding, ensuring that both individuals are on the same page regarding expectations for the date.