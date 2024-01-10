Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko is mourning the passing of his father Alhaji Abdul Nsereko who breathed his last on Tuesday night.

Muhammad Nsereko confirmed the sad news of the passing of his dad via his social media handles where several of his followers hit his comment section with condolence messages.

Inallillahi wainaillayihi yurajoon. Alhaji Abdul Nsereko my lovely Dad has passed on. May Allah grant him Janat Firdaus. From Allah we came and unto Allah we shall all return. You are a great Dad. We shall convene at Bugolobi plot 101 Luthuli Avenue. Burial arrangements shall be communicated. Muhammad Nsereko

In an interview with Sanyuka TV, Muhammad Nsereko disclosed his dad had been battling diabetes for the past 50 years.

Alhaji Abdul Nsereko passed away aged 76 and Muhammad Nsereko added that for the past two months, his dad had always told him how he wasn’t feeling the same way as he used to feel.

The burial arrangements shall be communicated soon.