Very early on Wednesday morning, Ugandan singer Sheebah Karungi had no kind words as she threw a tantrum via social media attacking Uganda’s main electricity distribution company, UMEME.

In a tweet via the X platform, the former Team No Sleep singer expressed her disappointment towards UMEME for the bad service that they have offered her in recent days at her home.

Sheebah noted that she has not had electricity at her mansion in Munyonyo for three days and that she has been going through the hustle of charging her gadgets from the neighboring shops.

The singer’s home is located in Munyonyo, one of the poshest residential areas of Uganda. She cannot wrap her head around the fact that she can lack electricity for three days.

She has since threatened to make a physical visit to the company if her issue is not resolved. Her fans have also added their voices to her tweet.

WABULA UMEME TEMUNTAMYA WANGE. So, I have been home for 3 fkng days … and i don’t have electricity..!!!! It’s 2024 & I’m charging my phones at my neighbours’ kadduka ..me!.. woww.. in munyonyo..what do you mean.!!? Unless you want to give me a job! I have contacted you for days and no response!!! Comeee onnn!!!!!! Sheebah