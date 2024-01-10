Tamale Mirundi Jr. is known for his outspoken and controversial statements, often making headlines with his bold opinions.

Zari Hassan, on the other hand, is a well-known socialite and entrepreneur who has captured the attention of many with her glamorous lifestyle.

Love and attraction can be quite captivating as Tamale Jr. revealed that he’d be over the moon if he got a chance with Zari, regarding the fact that he is sexually attracted to her.

He additionally stressed that he’s willing to be her second husband as Zari is already officially married to Shakib Cham.

One would call it desperate, but Zari is a beautiful, hardworking Ugandan woman who has managed to build her brand, various businesses, an influential lifestyle, and a big following on social media platforms.

Tamale Jr. went on to say even if Zari jokingly asked him to hang out, that would be everything to him as he’d stop anything he was doing to go and meet up with his crush.

Junior referenced the late Isma’s remarks when he met Zari. Isma disclosed that Zari is very beautiful and smells magnificent, something Junior would like to experience as well.