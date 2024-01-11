Champion Ogudo, a prominent figure among Uganda’s entertainment audience and a member of Fangone Forest, recently took to his social media platform to disclose a shocking revelation – he has fallen victim to witchcraft.

In a post on his X handle, Ogudo questioned the motives behind someone intentionally casting a bad spell to ruin his life, leaving him in a state of distress.

Known as Fangone Forest’s “top bodyguard,” Ogudo went on to post a video on his TikTok and didn’t shy away from sharing the emotional pain he is currently enduring.

Adding to the concern, Ogudo’s boss and guardian, Alien Skin, joined the conversation on social media.

Alien Skin not only wished Ogudo a quick recovery but also shared additional distressing photos, further emphasising the impact of Ogudo’s current situation.

We wish Ogudo a speedy and steady recovery!