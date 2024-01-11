Fresh Gang Entertainment boss Shafik Walukagga a.k.a Fik Fameica has weighed in on the proposal that was issued by the government to ban the importation of second-hand clothes into the country.

The “Bwe Paba” rapper doesn’t back the idea as a fashion designer who used to deal in second-hand clothing before he joined the music industry.

In an exclusive interview, Fik Fameica threatened that if dealers in second-hand clothes take to the streets to protest against the government’s proposed ban, he would join them.

He reasoned it is a business that has supported many people within the country to afford a living and sustain their families at large.

Fik Fameica adds that 50% of Ugandans can’t afford to buy first-class clothes reasoning that they are not easily affordable by the public.

I will be one of those who will hit the streets when the government bans the importation of second-hand clothes because it is really bad. Because that is one of the businesses that has helped many youths survive and afford a living in Kampala. I’m pretty sure that 50% of the clothes that are spread around Kampala and other areas dress up in second-hand clothes because they are at least affordable. Not everyone can afford new clothing. Fik Fameica

Fik Fameica shared his opinion as he responded to a question that tasked him to share what he envisioned out of the proposal.

On Saturday 26th, this very month, Fik Fameica will be staging his “King Kong” at Lugogo Cricket Oval where he anticipates revelers to turn out in large numbers to show him love and support.