Veteran musician Daniel Kazibwe, known by the stage name Ragga Dee, has hinted at the possibility of holding a show before the end of the year.

Ragga Dee is one of the longest-serving artists who has stood the test of time and is experienced in the field of art having served for more than 30 years.

Some artists and entertainment critics baptized him as “Jajja Wabayimba” since he has helped many artists nurture and discover their talents.

He has a rich music catalog that consists of songs including, “Oyagala Cash”, “Letter O”, “Empeta”, “Digida”, and “Cissy Komawo” among many others some of which have been re-done by the current trending artists.

In his very recent interview on Bukedde TV, the now National Culture Forum (NCF) Chairman hinted that he will be staging a concert before the year ends to treat his music lovers to the sweet melodies that many enjoyed as they were growing up.

Omwaka guno nsuubira okukola ekivvulu nyumirwe n’abawagizi bange. Ragga Dee

To date, Ragga Dee is still a recording and performing artist who is booked at different events to perform once in a while and he usually performs on a live band as a way to keep his music touch flowing despite aging.

Ragga Dee is, however, yet to set the date and venue where he will hold his show but we shall keep you posted when he vails us with clear information.