Derrick Ddungu, popularly known as Rickman Manrick is considering retirement and picking up on his first love – football – come 2028.

Despite releasing a couple of hit songs including the big 2019 breakthrough song Bango, Rickman’s love for football continues to dominate his preferences.

Even though he can no longer play the game due to the disastrous knee injury he sustained in 2022, Rickman is considering returning to the pitch as a football coach in 2028.

The former Swedish-based player revealed the news via social media where he noted that he will not be singing beyond 2028.

“2028 will be the year I retire from making music. Football coach will be my next path,” Rickman Manrick wrote via X.

His revelation has left netizens, especially his fans, with mixed reactions as some believe he still has a bright future as a singer.