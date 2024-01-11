Ugandan chef Dorcus Basheba Kirabo a.k.a Mama D is set to embark on a Guinness World Record attempt of the largest number of people fed for the longest period.

Recent days have seen Mama D be dethroned from the longest nonstop cooking hours world record by Ghana’s Failatu Abdul-Razak who completed 227 hours. in her attempt.

With all the love that Ugandans gave me, I can only give back that way. Mama D

Mama D had earlier in December 2023 made headlines after cooking for 114 hours during her highly popularized cookathon in Kampala.

Upon learning of Failatu Abdul-Razak’s attempt, Mama D revealed that she would be embarking on a different world record attempt.

On Thursday morning, Mama D while appearing on Radiocity97FM revealed that she will be attempting a new world record for the biggest number of people fed in the longest time.

She revealed that she has already registered for the record with GWR and awaits their approval and guidelines on how she can attempt the record.

Mama D says that the record attempt is to also reward the Ugandans who supported her in her December cookathon attempt.

I’m coming back! I have registered for a record, it’s going to be my record or rather Uganda’s record. It’s about “the largest number of people fed for the longest time.” With all the love that Ugandans gave me, I can only give back that way. I registered for the record so I am waiting for Guinness to prove the registeration and they will give me guidelines according to the record. Mama D